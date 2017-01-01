Kialo is designed to facilitate constructive debate about the most important issues in the world, without turning into the usual Internet Shouting Factory. We aspire to become not just where you come to argue, but also where you can explore the reasons why people disagree and see diverse points of view on the issues that matter. On Kialo, you can view and critically assess others’ discussions, add your voice, and watch the conversation expand as more and more people chime in.